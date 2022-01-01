Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,055.45 and last traded at $1,064.00. Approximately 160,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,500,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,086.19.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $831.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.09 and a 200-day moving average of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.