Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 110,207 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 797.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,207 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.19 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

