Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Acquires 1,812 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $89.58 and a twelve month high of $112.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07.

