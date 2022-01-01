Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys 21,474 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,474 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $160.76 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.01. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.