Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 227.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 389,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,583 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $83.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.