Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases 52,097 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 9,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

