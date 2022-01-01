The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 188.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $777.33.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM opened at $505.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 0.70. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.65 and its 200-day moving average is $626.08.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by ($6.47). The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

