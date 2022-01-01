The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 303,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $244,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of KO opened at $59.21 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

