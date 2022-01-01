The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Trading Down 0.9%

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) fell 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 628 ($8.44) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.44). 26,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 269,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 634 ($8.52).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 623.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 616.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

