The First Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th.

First Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $344.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.56. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.39 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 35.36%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $98,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.