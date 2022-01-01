The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Insider Buys £198,900 in Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious bought 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($267,374.65).
Shares of LON:FUL opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £117.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.94. The Fulham Shore PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.
About Fulham Shore
