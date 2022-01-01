The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) Insider Buys £198,900 in Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL) insider Nabil Ayad Mankarious bought 1,170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £198,900 ($267,374.65).

Shares of LON:FUL opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £117.30 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.94. The Fulham Shore PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.40 ($0.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.64.

About Fulham Shore

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, it operated 19 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 53 restaurants under the Franco Manca pizzeria brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

