The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.13.

HD traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $411.79. 20,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,812,983. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

