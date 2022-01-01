The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Shares of HD opened at $415.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $433.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

