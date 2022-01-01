The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. Middleby reported earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.44 million. Middleby had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.76. The company had a trading volume of 188,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,806. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average is $180.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a twelve month low of $123.93 and a twelve month high of $198.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 4,943.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,253 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Middleby by 145.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 478.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,306,000 after acquiring an additional 397,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

