The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after acquiring an additional 35,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $200.52 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.60 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.61.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

