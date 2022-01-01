TheStreet Downgrades Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) to D

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Nomad Royalty has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

