Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.99 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $23.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.78 or 0.00238049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003695 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.08 or 0.00510979 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00083189 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

