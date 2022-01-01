Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,768 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOMD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.