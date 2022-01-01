Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,631 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $231.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

