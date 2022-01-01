Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $14.54 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,130,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,923 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.