Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 2.13% of International Seaways worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth $67,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $184,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter worth $369,000.

NYSE:INSW opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $744.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.30 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

