Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stake in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 25.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 207,042 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

