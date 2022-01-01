thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.52 ($15.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKA. Morgan Stanley set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.86) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($18.01) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

FRA TKA opened at €9.68 ($11.00) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.54 and its 200-day moving average is €9.02. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a one year high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

