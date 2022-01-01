Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 157,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,710,000. Peloton Interactive accounts for approximately 4.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTON. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $171.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 128,218 shares of company stock worth $11,276,705 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

