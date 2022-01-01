Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises approximately 6.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.