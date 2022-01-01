TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Hits $152.25 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00006018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $152.25 million and $74,668.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00042687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005231 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

