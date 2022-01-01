Todd Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKM stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.73%.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3867 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

