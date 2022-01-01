Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.4977 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

