Todd Asset Management LLC Makes New $19.76 Million Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 192,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.15 per share, with a total value of $99,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.47.

PVH stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.36. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

