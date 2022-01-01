Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296,184 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $7,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

