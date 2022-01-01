Tokes (TKS) Price Reaches $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $3.44 million and $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

