Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Toromont Industries stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

