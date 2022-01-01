Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Shares of Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.62. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.65, with a volume of 109,991 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$199.00 price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.74. The stock has a market cap of C$339.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.50.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

