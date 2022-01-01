Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 21,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,551% compared to the average daily volume of 1,330 call options.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 507.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000.

Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

