Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 21,960 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,551% compared to the average daily volume of 1,330 call options.
Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,958,000.
Several analysts recently commented on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
