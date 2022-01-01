Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $172,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 89,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.85.

TT stock opened at $202.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.