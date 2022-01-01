Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.27.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

