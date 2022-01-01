Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys New Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OPKO Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OPK stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $6.27.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
