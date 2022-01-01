Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $205,000 in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $148,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

