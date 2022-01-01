Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $226,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.33.

LIN opened at $346.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.10 and its 200 day moving average is $311.89. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $346.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

