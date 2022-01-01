Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Makes New $268,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $108.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.