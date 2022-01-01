Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56,838.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,992 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 147.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 164,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $6,473,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth $2,946,000.

BIL stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.42 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

