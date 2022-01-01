Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.79.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.