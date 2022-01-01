Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 469 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TECH. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $517.34 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $310.62 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $490.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.58.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

