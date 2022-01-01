Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 579 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

NYSE:COO opened at $418.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.71. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.02 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

