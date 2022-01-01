Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% during the second quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.09. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

