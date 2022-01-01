Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 190,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.58 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.35.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

