Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $163.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TER. Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.13.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

