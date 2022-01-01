Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Chegg were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -511.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

