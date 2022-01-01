Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

TREX stock opened at $135.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 1.38. Trex has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $281,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

