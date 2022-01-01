TrezarCoin Achieves Market Cap of $217,321.25 (TZC)

TrezarCoin (CURRENCY:TZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One TrezarCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TrezarCoin has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. TrezarCoin has a market capitalization of $217,321.25 and $272.00 worth of TrezarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrezarCoin Coin Profile

TrezarCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. TrezarCoin’s total supply is 268,333,800 coins and its circulating supply is 256,333,800 coins. The official website for TrezarCoin is trezarcoin.com . TrezarCoin’s official Twitter account is @TrezarCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrezarCoin is /r/TrezarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrezorCoin is a proof of work cryptocurrency supporting multi-algo mining through PoS and PoW. It uses NeoScrypt PoW, Sha256d PoS and BLAKE2s for Blockhashing and has implemented 0% PoS by Ghostlander. “

Buying and Selling TrezarCoin

