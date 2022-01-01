TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) will announce sales of $23.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.45 million and the highest is $23.46 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $84.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.97 million to $84.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $105.20 million, with estimates ranging from $100.02 million to $110.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPVG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,562. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

